31 teams went head-to-head this past Saturday, May 13th 2017, at the Red Bull Reign Cebu Qualifier with two teams prevailing, Team Chan and San Remegio Properties, who will now advance to the National Finals in Manila.

Red Bull Reign is the brand’s signature 3×3 basketball tournament that pits hopefuls against one another in a high-endurance, offensive-driven battle that will end with over 15 countries sending their best to compete at the World Finals in Washington DC, USA. The rules of this tournament are simple: the team that scores the most overall points in each round will advance until one team remains.

Team Chan rose above the competition with a total of 34 points. Team Captain Jason Chan dedicated his team’s performance and victory to his older brother, Joel Chan, who was severely injured early last week.

Jan Michael Auditor, Team Captain for San Remegio Properties, credited his team’s win to practice, hard work, and his team’s ability to overcome the abilities of their competition.

Collectively, both Team Chan and San Remegio Properties sent out a warning to their competition in the North. “Manila competitors, be prepared: we’re coming for you!”

Red Bull Reign lands in Manila this coming Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Buendia Food by the Court for Manila Qualifier A and B.

Qualifying Tournaments and Finals are open to the public for viewing and will be held on the following dates:

Manila Qualifier A – May 20, 2017 (Buendia Food by the Court)

Manila Qualifier B – May 26, 2017 (Buendia Food by the Court)

Last Chance Qualifier and Finals – May 27, 2017 (TBD)

For more information, please visit Redbull.