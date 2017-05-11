Workshop to Match Academe with Industry

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) hosted a mini-conference entitled, “Shaping a New Workforce: 2nd Industry-Academe Consultation Workshop” at the Cebu City Marriot Hotel last April 25.

Over a hundred participants from the industry and academe took part in the activity, which aimed to address job skills mismatch between the industry needs and the academe.

CCCI Trustee, Academe & Industry Committee Chair, Fr. Dionisio Miranda, SVD (USC President), emphasized that, if industries won’t invest in the educational system, they won’t get the kind of labor force that they would need for their companies.

He informed the business owners that in the next couple of years, businesses will not be sourcing their entry-level jobs from college but from the K – 12 program.

In this shift, industry and academe are required to be both prepared for adjustments. Thus, he highly encouraged a strong connection and collaboration between both sectors to avoid industry-academe skills mismatch.

The Shaping A New Workforce is an Industry-Academe Consultation Workshop that aims to aid the academe to meet the industry’s needs by making sure that students are well-prepared and equipped enough for the industry’s workforce.

Concerns like how the national educational reforms affect the workforce, and how the industry and the academe could work together to prepare the senior high school students for labor, were tackled by participants through roundtable discussions.

Results of the discussions will be processed by the CCCI Industry-Academe Committee through the Cebu Business Month Division on May 11 at the Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc. – School of Knowledge, Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service (PSEFI-SKILLS) along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City.

The output is expected to be presented during the Entrepreneurship Conference this June 2017.