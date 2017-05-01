Wrestling Superstar John Cena is a Friendly Bull in Blue Sky Studios’ “Ferdinand”

WWE superstar John Cena takes on the form of a friendly bull in Blue Sky Studios’ “Ferdinand.” From blockbuster toonmaker Carlos Saldanha, who also helmed global hits “Ice Age” and “Rio” comes the story of a beast with a big heart in “Ferdinand,” based on the story of a classic children’s book by Munro Leaf illustrated by Robert Lawson.

“Ferdinand” (Cena) tells the inspiring and joyful story of a giant gentle bull forced into the dangerous arena of bullfighting. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

Cena, in recent interviews clearly relates to his character – big but hesitant to fight. “He’s a peaceful bull, people think he’s a fighter because he’s a big bull,” said Cena.

“Ferdinand” voice cast includes (Jane the Virgin’s) Gina Rodriguez as hedgehog Una, Kate McKinnon as goat Lupe, David Tennant as Angus, Anthony Anderson as Bones, Gabriel Iglesias as Cuatro, Daveed Diggs as Dos, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as El Primero, Sally Phillips as Greta, Flula Borg as Hans, Karla Martinez as Isabella, Boris Kodjoe as Klaus, Raul Esparza as Moreno, Jerrod Carmichael as Paco and Bobby Cannavale as Valiente.

A Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox presentation distributed by Warner Bros. – “Ferdinand” opens in cinemas (Phils.) on January 8, 2018 and will also be available in 3D screens.

“Ferdinand” trailer here -