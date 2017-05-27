Yamaha Holds its First ever Motogymkhana Competition

Yamaha Motor Philippines Inc. introduces a new style of racing with the MotoGymkhana; a time trial sport in which riders compete to maneuver in the shortest time through a course restricted by traffic cones or other obstacles. The competition was held at SM City Sta.Rosa and had 6 categories:

1. The Automatic Category : open to all riders

2. Underbone Open : open to all riders

3. SZ Category : for beginners

4. FZ Category : for beginners

5. TFX150 Group A : for beginners

6. TFX 150 Group B : for intermediate and expert riders

By using Yamaha Motorcycles which are of Global Standard, riders maximized their potential by using techniques of acceleration, braking, handling, and weight transfer during the tournament. Riders are given one walk-through and two practice runs before their actual run. Their fastest time including any penalties from two attacks is used to determine the overall result.

The winners are:

Automatic Open Category

Champion – Christian Jose

2nd Place – Lyle Parica

3rd Place –Rashne Obligacion

Underbone Open Category

Champion – Luisito Sta Ana

2nd Place – Paul Mark Doblada

3rd Place – Raynan Reyes

All SZ Users Open Category – (Will compete on the National Finals on September)

Champion – Ronaldo Bautista

2nd Place – Jollie Resurreccion

3rd Place – Lester Kenneth Lorenzo

All FZ Users Open Category – (Will compete on the National Finals on September)

Champion – Maverick Azurin

2nd Place – Victor Azurin

3rd Place –Mike Bryan Pecayo

TFX150 Beginner Class

Champion – Carlos Alarcon

2nd Place – Jermel Sevilla

3rd Place –Jim Paulo Rabeza

TFX150 Expert Class - Will compete on the National Finals on September

Champion – Luisito Sta Ana

2nd Place – Mark Paul Doblada

3rd Place – Maverick Azurin

Yamaha will the take the Motogymkhana across the Philippines with legs in Visayas and Mindanao with the finals taking place Luzon.

Be part of history and witness a new era of competitive riding only with Yamaha.