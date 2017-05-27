Yamaha Holds its First ever Motogymkhana Competition

Yamaha Motor Philippines Inc. introduces a new style of racing with the MotoGymkhana; a time trial sport in which riders compete to maneuver in the shortest time through a course restricted by traffic cones or other obstacles. The competition was held at SM City Sta.Rosa and had 6 categories:
1. The Automatic Category : open to all riders
2. Underbone Open : open to all riders
3. SZ Category : for beginners
4. FZ Category : for beginners
5. TFX150 Group A : for beginners
6. TFX 150 Group B : for intermediate and expert riders
By using Yamaha Motorcycles which are of Global Standard, riders maximized their potential by using techniques of acceleration, braking, handling, and weight transfer during the tournament. Riders are given one walk-through and two practice runs before their actual run. Their fastest time including any penalties from two attacks is used to determine the overall result.
The winners are:
Automatic Open Category
Champion – Christian Jose
2nd Place – Lyle Parica
3rd Place –Rashne Obligacion
Underbone Open Category
Champion – Luisito Sta Ana
2nd Place – Paul Mark Doblada
3rd Place – Raynan Reyes
All SZ Users Open Category – (Will compete on the National Finals on September)
Champion – Ronaldo Bautista
2nd Place – Jollie Resurreccion
3rd Place – Lester Kenneth Lorenzo
All FZ Users Open Category – (Will compete on the National Finals on September)
Champion – Maverick Azurin
2nd Place – Victor Azurin
3rd Place –Mike Bryan Pecayo
TFX150 Beginner Class
Champion – Carlos Alarcon
2nd Place – Jermel Sevilla
3rd Place –Jim Paulo Rabeza
TFX150 Expert Class - Will compete on the National Finals on September
Champion – Luisito Sta Ana
2nd Place – Mark Paul Doblada
3rd Place – Maverick Azurin
Yamaha will the take the Motogymkhana across the Philippines with legs in Visayas and Mindanao with the finals taking place Luzon.
Be part of history and witness a new era of competitive riding only with Yamaha.