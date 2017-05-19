Image Source: Ask An Angel Image Source: Ask An Angel

Your Angel, Your Blessing

Date Posted: May 19, 2017 | By Metrocebu News Team

A thousand little angels

Dancing on a pin—

One slips away to your house;

Won’t you let him in?

He has a message for you;

He will ring it in your ear.

If you’re ready there’ll be blessings

For all that you hold dear.

If you don’t receive your angel,

He will go back to his dance;

And you many never ever know

That on you he took a chance.

That blessing of success

Or special bud of love

May never come back to you

From the angels’ treasure-trove.

So smile on every visitor;

Examine every thought.

Some may come from angels;

Some of them may not;

But by the grace of God

A thoughtful man can see

If a thought came as a blessing

Given absolutely free.

 

Edwina Williams

 

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com

 

Image Source: Marriage.com
Image Source: Geeksme
