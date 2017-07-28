2017 Regional Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya Hails From Maria, Siquijor

A family in the rustic town of Maria, Siquijor ruled this year’s Regional Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya, a search for role model families of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office VII (DSWD-7) has named the Catubig family of Barangay Bogo, Maria, Siquijor as the winner in the regional search.

They will receive cash awards worth Php 10,000.00 and a plaque of recognition during the DSWD-7’s Panaghiusa Festival later this year and gain the right to represent region 7 in the national search of Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya.

The Saac Family of Barangay Lanao, Moalboal, Cebu and the Cambangay Family of Barangay Cambangay Norte, San Miguel, Bohol garnered second and third place respectively.

Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre, regional director of DSWD-7 said that the recognition shows that there are family beneficiaries who exemplified positive Filipino values amidst the challenges of poverty.

The Catubig family headed by Mr. Paulino and Mrs. Rosemarie Catubig, raised their eight children through farming. They have taught their children on different household chores and backyard gardening. In fact, performing household chores are the most cherished bonding moments of the family.

The couple is also active in community activities as they performed various roles whether church-related or socio-civic activities.

“Ang dili nko makalimtan sa FDS kay ang topic mahitungod sa pagpalambo sa pamilya (Strengthening the family is my most unforgettable topic in the Family Development Session (FDS),” said Rosemarie. According to her, she learned from that particular topic the value of respect and open communication within the family besides providing the basic needs of the family.

For Paulino and Rosemarie, the difficulties that they have experienced are just tests from God.

“Kung pasudlon nato ang Ginoo sa atong kasing-kasing, malipayon ug malinawon ang pamilya (If we let God enter our heart, there is peace and harmony in the family),” quoted Rosemarie.