ASEAN to Explore New Tourism Products

Date Posted: July 29, 2017 | By PNA

The 46th meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organizations opened in Vietnam’s northern province of Vinh Phuc, Monday, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The event gathers more than 100 delegates from ASEAN tourism authorities, ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Tourism Association.

Participants discussed the 2016-2025 ASEAN Tourism Development Strategy Plan, including the building of marketing strategies for ASEAN tourism in 2017-2020 and implementing the Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Tourism Professionals.

They also talked about creating new tourism products and issuing a joint statement on marine tourism and strategies to encourage the community and private sector to invest in tourism.

The event would be followed by meetings on Wednesday under the tourism cooperation framework of ASEAN plus 3 (China, South Korea and Japan), ASEAN-China and the ASEAN-India tourism working group. (Bernama)

