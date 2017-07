Out of the silent, silver moon,

Out of the mist of the Milky Way,

Out of the gleams of the sentry stars,

Out of the after-day–

Out of the wonderful songs of birds,

Out of the storm-wind’s whistling throes,

Out of the living green of fields,

Out of the bloom of the rose–

Out of the music laughter holds,

Out of the lips with kisses curled–

Boundless assurances everywhere,

Out of the joy of the world.

