Cebu Landmasters to Construct Socialized Housing in Northern Cebu

Listed firm Cebu Landmasters, Inc. eyes to launch a socialized housing project in Bogo, Cebu by third quarter of the year.

In a disclosure with the Philippine Stock Exchange Wednesday, Cebu Landmasters said it bought a 4.6-hectare land in the northern part of Cebu from various landowners using its initial public offering (IPO) proceeds.

The firm’s project in Bogo will be the Villa Casita, its socialized housing brand. It will have 697 units in this residential project.

“Villa Casita offers its homeowners well-designed homes, well-planned site development, and sizable green spaces for parks and community facilities traditionally found only in mid-market or upscale developments,” Cebu Landmasters said.

Aside from socialized housing, the Cebu-based property firm has full range of residential products from its brands Premier Masters, Garden-Series, and Casa Mira. (KMC/PNA)