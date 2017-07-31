FDA Warns Public on Unregistered Water Purification Device

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public against patronizing unregistered water purification device now said to be circulating in the market.

The warning was based on FDA Advisory No. 2017-212 citing the brand called Biocera Alkaline Antioxidant Stick which was found to be unregistered.

“FDA post-marketing surveillance (PMS) activities have verified that the mentioned health related device has not gone through the registration process of the agency and has not been issued the proper authorization in the form of Certificate of Health Related Device Registration (CHRDR),” the FDA said in the advisory.

“In light of the above, the public is advised not to purchase the aforementioned violative products,” it added.

It also said that such product may pose potential health hazards to the consuming public.

“Unregistered health related device products have not gone through evaluation and testing process of the FDA, the agency cannot guarantee their quality and safety,” said the FDA.

According to its facebook account — BIOCERA Philippines — Biocera Antioxidant Alkaline Stick is a solution for those who want to attain good health.

It said that the antioxidant Alkaline Stick can change any water into alkaline water that can be a perfect gift to anyone as it cited the benefits one can be get from drinking antioxidant alkaline water.

The product is being sold at PHP3,500/set and can be ordered from said FB account through messaging.

In view of this, the FDA urged all concerned establishments against the distribution of the said health related device or else face regulatory actions and sanctions.

It also called on all local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the product is not sold or available in their areas of jurisdiction.(Leilani S. Junio/PNA)