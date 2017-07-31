Hackathon Open for Smart Energy Solutions in Southeast Asia

Filipino software developers, data scientists, and energy industry executives are invited to join their counterparts in Southeast Asia in a hackathon here for innovative energy solutions to reducing climate change and promoting sustainable development in the region, such as better integration of clean renewable energy into the energy mix and increased energy efficiency.

Called the Smart Energy Hackathon, the event will span the entire energy value chain, including the Internet of Things, electric vehicle charging management, smart grid, energy management, and on-demand customer services.

The solutions are expected to increase awareness of the importance of energy innovation, and spur mass adoption and support from government and corporations.

Thomas Chrometzka, director for renewable energy of the Thailand office of event co-organizer Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the German government’s international development cooperation company, says: “Bringing smart energy solutions into the markets at scale is no longer a hardware challenge. Innovative business models and software solutions are the keys to success. GIZ is excited to contribute to creating an ecosystem for smart energy entrepreneurship that will produce innovative solutions for the energy transition in Southeast Asia.”

A total of 10,000 dollars is at stake for the winners. Applications are welcome at smartenergyhackathon.com until August 13, and selected applicants will be announced on August 17.

The other event organizers are Asian technology players TechGrind, CalCEF/New Energy Nexus, Chulalongkorn University Innovation Hub, and Knowledge Xchange For Innovation. The strategic sponsors are PTT Public Company Limited, Engie, Provincial Electricity Authority, Whapow, and Blue Solar. (GIZ)