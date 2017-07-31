Marawi Workers to Benefit from P30M Employment Program

Displaced workers from Marawi City will now have a source of income for their families after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has set in place emergency employment assistance in the areas and cities affected by the armed conflict.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that through the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced (TUPAD) workers program, DOLE can immediately address displacement, unemployment and loss of income of residents in Marawi and neighboring areas.

“We are providing P30 million in emergency employment assistance in the conflict areas. We saw the situation in Marawi and we assured the people of help from the government,” Bello said.

The employment assistance will benefit 2,292 individuals with a budget amounting to Php 30,897,288.53. The project will cover areas of Lanao Del Norte, Iligan and Cagayan De Oro where families from Marawi city had evacuated and took safety.

Worker beneficiaries of TUPAD shall be provided with short-term employment and will receive P338.00 per day for 30 days of rendering work or service.

“As of this time, they cannot work in Marawi so we sent the assistance in the neighboring areas. We hope this can help them to cope with their daily requirements,” Bello said.

Based on a DOLE Regional Office X report, Marawi City has a working population of 201,875. Among the sources of income are agriculture, trading and export. Residents make a living through rice and corn farming, Malong weaving, wood carving, hollow blocks manufacturing, saw milling, and fishing.

Worker beneficiaries will be tasked to do social community and agro-forestry projects. A total of 875 workers will come from Iligan City, while from Lanao Del Norte, 900 will come from Balo-I; 200 from Kauswagan; 200 from Kolambugan; Bacolod with 100 beneficiaries; Linamon with 75; and Maigo with 50 workers.

On the other hand, Cagayan De Oro City’s 540 workers will benefit from the emergency employment assistance program. (DOLE / P. Ang)