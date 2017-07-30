Medical Mission for Marawi Evacuees Set

A medical mission for Marawi evacuees will be held on August 2 at the Cebu City Hall.

Organized by the Office of the Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communication (OMAICC), the medical mission will open at 9:00 a.m. and will and at 3:00 p.m., or at least until the very last “bakwit” patient arrives.

The OMAICC said 420 families from Cagayan de Oro and Iligan who have fled from Marawi are in Cebu.

Eight doctors, who will be assisted by staff members of the Long Life Medical Assistance Program (LLMAP), will be on hand to examine the children and adults.

“I would like to thank Mayor Tomas Osmena for his great concern for the Muslim people here in Cebu,” said Ayaon Punut, OMAICC executive assistant. “To avail of the medicines, however, they need to provide IDs and prove that they are from Marawi.”

Evacuees who wish to avail of the free medicines must submit a family profile, an ID, and undergo an interview at the OMAICC located at the Mambaling Disaster Building beside the flyover.

The medical mission is open not just for the Marawi evacuees but also to those wishing to have their blood pressures and sugar levels checked. Free medicines are, however, exclusive for the listed families from Marawi. (LBG/USJR intern Ador Menchavez/PNA)