Prices in Farmer’s Market Cheaper by P5

Vegetables and fruits at the Farmers’ Market (Tugbong Tagbo) are P5 cheaper than those sold in public markets and retail outlets in the city.

This was assured by the City Agriculture Department (CAD) which is putting up the Farmers’ Market every Thursday and Friday at Plaza Sugbo, in front of the Cebu City Hall.

The CAD is inviting city residents to shop and patronize the harvests in the Farmers’ Market where the products cost less compared to the prices in the Carbon Public Market and grocery stores.

“Instead of buying vegetables and fruits from the public markets and supermarkets, the people can buy directly from the farmers,” said Arlie Gesta, CAD assistant head. “Aside from buying them cheaper, customers are assured of the freshness of the products.”

Mayor Tomas Osmena recently approved to relaunch City Ordinance 2365, “An Ordinance providing for a Weekly Weekend Market at Cebu City Hall Grounds.”

The Farmers’ Market, an initiative of City Councilor Alvin Arcilla and former city councilor Alvin Dizon, is aimed to help the farmers sell their agricultural harvests directly to the consumers. (LBG/USJR intern Ador Menchavez/PNA)