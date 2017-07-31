SmileMakerAko Exhibit Raises Awareness for Children with Clefts

Just in time for the Cobra IRONMAN 70.3® and to create more Smile Makers in the Philippines, Smile Train, the world’s leading cleft charity, recently held its #SmileMakerAko Exibit from July 27-30 at the Ayala Center Cebu. Smile Train partnered with Ayala Malls to help bring more awareness and advocacy for children born with clefts.

At the exhibit, there was a display of Smile Train’s success stories of former patients who have received cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care through the help of the organization. In addition, the exhibit showcased images of Smile Train’s volunteers, supporters, patients and ambassadors including: local celebrity Marian Rivera and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

“Smile Train recognizes the need to reach more people in Cebu and surrounding countries in the Philippines. Our goal is to continue to spread awareness about Smile Train and to educate people about clefts and the impact cleft repair surgery has on a child,” said Kimmy Coseteng-Flaviano, Country Director, Smile Train Philippines. “Holding this exhibit served as an invitation among Filipinos to bring more smiles to children with clefts.”

For more information about Smile Train’s global efforts and to make a donation, please visit smiletrain.org. Follow Smile Train on Twitter and Instagram @SmileTrainPh, and like us on Facebook at @SmileTrainPhilippines.