28 Vying for Best Regional Inventions in Western Visayas

Twenty-eight finalists out of 96 entries vie to represent Western Visayas to the annual national invention contests and exhibits (NICE), a platform to promote inventions, innovations and technologies.

The finalists will be showcased in the 2017 regional invention contests and exhibits (RICE) slated August 29-31 as part of the Science and Technology Week celebration in Western Visayas. NICE is organized by the Technology Application and Promotion Institute (TAPI) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

DOST regional director Rowen Gelonga said they have finalists for categories utility model, creative research (Likha Award), and student creative research (Sibol Award) for high school and college. There were no finalists for invention (Tuklas Award) and industrial design categories.

Gelonga is hoping some of the participants will develop their research and development (R & D) output as DOST has various support for researchers and inventions.

“We are hoping that they can really further improve the technology so that they can be ready for market,” he stated.

He added they are looking forward to the commercialization of viable technologies.

The exhibits, meanwhile, will highlight three areas being supported by the DOST — disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM), industry services and research, and development (R&D) activities related to agriculture and fisheries.

For the DRRM, DOST has requested the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Service Administration (PAG-ASA) to bring its storm chaser, a mobile facility that can track weather condition. Also to form part of the exhibit is the replica of ‘Diwata,’ the first Filipino-made satellite.

Virtual reality exhibits for industry services will be made available to allow visitors “to experience facilities and services in specialized centers in Manila,” according to Gelonga.

TekTienda, a bazaar that will showcase micro, small and medium enterprises assisted by the DOST, is part of the exhibit.

The opening of the three-day event in SM City in Mandurriao is expected to be graced by Science Secretary Fortunato De la Peña.