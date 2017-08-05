5 Relationships That Help Organize Your Life

Through the touch of a button and the click of a mouse, we can now make countless decisions and transactions in the privacy of our own homes without speaking to anyone. However, nothing quite replaces a relationship with a professional who knows more about a product or service than you do. In a recent survey, over half of Canadians indicated that they do not have a relationship with key professionals. Take a look at how these people can help you.

Lawyer. Useful for more than just suing somebody, lawyers can help you to prepare a will, purchase property, or set up a family trust.

Insurance Advisors. Chartered Insurance Professionals (CIPs) can help you figure out the small print in your home insurance policy to make sure you’re protected against floods, fires and other disasters; yet only 26 per cent of Canadians have a relationship with a CIP. They can give you the peace of mind that should the unexpected occur, you’ll be covered and supported.

Bankers. Online banking has eliminated the need for a personal banking relationship for most people. But working with a trusted banker can be helpful when applying for a loan or mortgage. Bankers can explain in simple terms the ins and outs of interest and other conditions of the loans, as well as answer all your questions on the spot.

Accountant. Tax season happens once a year, but 71 per cent of respondents indicated they don’t have a professional relationship with an accountant. Accountants can help you ensure you are filing your taxes correctly, and haven’t missed any boxes or claims.

Financial Advisor. These money experts are the professionals with whom most respondents said they have a relationship. They can assist in investments, business advice, and planning for your kids’ education or your retirement.

