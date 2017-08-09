Acclaimed Indie Films to be Shown on Cinema Rehiyon 9 in Nabunturan

Several acclaimed independent films in the country will be shown during the 9th Cinema Rehiyon which will be hosted by the town of Nabunturan in Compostela Valley Province this August 22-27.

Zamboanga filmmaker Sheron Dayoc’s full-length film “Women of the Weeping River.” Which won the 40th Gawad Urian Best Picture trophy and the QCinema International Film Festival Best Film award will be the festival’s opening film.

Cinema Rehiyon is a flagship project of the cinema committee of the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts, which showcases the best regional films across the country.

This year’s staging, which will be hosted by the Nabunturan Municipal Tourism Council, Inc. (MTCNI) and the Local Government Unit of Nabunturan will screen 12 full length films and 98 short films.

Other notable independent regional films include the best picture awardees of different film festivals these are; Ned’s Project (2016) by Lem Lorca in CineFilipino; 2 Cool 2 b 4gotten (2016) by Petersen Vargas in Cinema One Originals 2016; Sunday Beauty Queen (2016) by Baby Ruth Villarama in Metro Manila Film Festival; and Tu Pug Imatoy (2016) by Arbi Barbarona in Sinag Maynila Film Festival 2017.

Cinema One Originals Best Documentary Film Forbidden Memory (2016) by Teng Mangansakan, Lily (2016) by Keith Deligero and Patay na si Hesus (2016) by Victor Villanueva will also be shown during the festival

Also featured is Dabawenyo filmmaker Bagane Fiola’s Baboy Halas (2016) which won the Netpac jury prize in the 2016 QCinema International Film Festival.

The screenings will be held in an open-air cinema using a 20-feet inflatable screen provided by the Open Air Cinema Foundation, the screenings will be held in front of the Nabunturan Municipal Plaza. (PIA/RG Alama)