Acer Introduces Convertible Nitro 5 Spin Notebook Designed for Casual Gaming

Acer announced the new Acer Nitro 5 Spin, a convertible notebook designed to provide maximum versatility for casual gaming.

Its flexible design, powerful components, touchscreen, and popular gaming features make it ideal for a variety of games and gaming scenarios. For example, players can use the Nitro 5 Spin in display mode to bring the action up close and personal, making live game streaming on Mixer, directly from the Game bar on Windows 10, more interactive and immersive. A sleek lightweight design and up to 10 hours of battery life makes it ideal for playing modern games such as Dota 2, Overwatch, League of Legends with friends anywhere.

Its all-aluminum chassis sports a black brushed hairline finish and red accents, and houses essential gaming technologies casual gamers value most, including powerful processors and graphics, premium audio, stable connectivity, and a brilliant display.

“With a convertible design that features four modes, the Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a versatile gaming device that opens up exciting new usage scenarios for casual gamers on the go,” said James Lin, General Manger, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Power users will also appreciate the great performance and battery life of the Nitro 5 Spin, while enjoying the superb visuals and immersive audio that it delivers.”

“Our new 8th Gen Intel Core processor family is the most powerful processor designed for what’s coming next,” said Chris Walker, Vice President, Client Computing Group, Intel Corp. “Acer’s new Nitro 5 Spin notebook capitalizes on the up to 40% performance [2] boost over just last year, making it possible to take casual gaming and rich entertainment on the go in a flexible, sleek device.”

“The Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a great Windows 10 PC for casual gamers,” said Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions, Microsoft Corp. “The convertible 2-in-1 is flexible, lightweight and powerful enough for a good gaming experience, and with Windows 10 and access to Microsoft’s productivity applications and services, it’s a great multipurpose PC at an affordable price.”

Equipped for Battle Anywhere, Anytime

Equipped with up to an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 graphics and blazing-fast GDDR5 VRAM[3], the Nitro 5 Spin delivers the performance needed for casual gaming anywhere, anytime. A PCIe SSD of up to 512GB [2] capacity ensures the system boots up fast and stays responsive. Paired with a 15.6-inch IPS [1] display, backlit keyboard and great audio system consisting of two speakers and one subwoofer, it’s an ideal platform for mobile computing and entertainment on the go.

To keep the gaming going strong, Acer’s omni-directional ExoAmp Antenna optimizes the Nitro 5 Spin’s antenna position to ensure a stable wireless signal, regardless of the antenna being located beneath the notebook’s metal cover and the direction the device is facing. It also includes MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multi-Input Multi-Output) wireless technology for up to three times faster [4] downloads, smoother streaming and a better browsing experience than other 11ac products in a multi-user environment. MU-MIMO networks serve multiple devices simultaneously, instead of just one at a time.

Superb Visuals and Immersive Audio

Crisp, true-to-life color comes alive on the Nitro 5 Spin’s 15.6-inch FHD, IPS [1] display with wide-viewing angles ideal for playing games, watching videos or browsing photos. It also features Acer Color Intelligence™, a proprietary technology that provides a more brilliant and vivid display with less CPU loading. It dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizing screen color, brightness and saturation without clipping and over saturation. The display also includes Acer BluelightShield™, which may help reduce blue light emissions that cause eye strain.

No gaming rig is complete without great audio, so the Nitro 5 Spin includes dual front-facing speakers and one subwoofer for extra punch. Paired with Dolby Audio™ Premium, Acer TrueHarmony and Acer Smart Amplifier, this casual gaming notebook delivers clear, loud and rich sound. These audio technologies fine-tune and improve the frequency balance to deepen the impact of movies, games and music with improved bass and multidimensional sound. From catching the sounds on the battlefield to every detail of a movie soundtrack, the intelligent equalizer dynamically adjusts audio for the best experience.

In addition, the audio and video will automatically reverse based on screen orientation; this ensures that the speakers are never blocked and the audio and visuals are always facing the viewer, no matter which way the display is positioned.

Faster, More Secure Login with Windows Hello

Providing an extra layer of security and convenience by taking advantage of the hardware enabled security built into the 8th Gen Intel Core processor, the Nitro 5 Spin includes a fingerprint reader to help quickly and securely verify an owner’s identity through Windows Hello, logging them on with a touch of the finger.

Price and Availability

The Acer Nitro 5 Spin will be available in North America in October starting at $999; in EMEA in October with prices starting at €1,199.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products.

[2] As measured by SYSmark* 2014 SE (Second Edition) on Intel Reference Platform on Intel Reference Platform Intel® Core™ i7-8550U Processor, PL1=15W TDP, 4C8T, Turbo up to 4.0GHz, Memory: 8GB DDR4-2400, Storage: Intel 600p SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, OS: Windows* 10 versus previous generation: Intel® Core™ i7-7500U Processor, PL1=15W TDP, 2C4T, Turbo up to 3.5GHz, Memory: 8GB DDR4-2133, Storage: Intel 600p SSD, Intel HD Graphics 620, OS: Windows* 10

[3] Specifications may vary depending on model and market.

[4] MU-MIMO availability and specification will vary depending on model and region. To achieve the best performance, both the transmitter and receiver must support MU-MIMO. The product is based on an IEEE 802.11ac draft specification and multi user scenario. Actual speed will vary based on range, connection rate, site conditions, size of network, and other factors. The claim of up to 3x faster transmission speed is valid only under scenario when wireless AP supports 4 MU streams.