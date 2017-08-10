AirAsia Celebrates ASEAN’s Golden Jubilee with Low Fares

AirAsia is celebrating Asean’s 50th anniversary with low fares to all destinations across its regional network. Get to know the rest of Asean or something a little closer to home by exploring destinations such as Iloilo, Cebu, Davao, and Clark or discover amazing attractions in Singapore via Cebu or fly-thru Cebu – Kuala Lumpur and connect to Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Penang, Medan, Sihanoukville, Phnom Penh and many more from as low as Php950*.

The promotion is in conjunction with Asean Day , which commemorates the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on 8 August 1967. To seize this great offer, simply book on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from until 13 August 2017 for travel between 7 August 2017 and 8 February 2018 to any destination in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos or Vietnam.

AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said, “For 50 years, Asean has inspired us with its message of unity. As Aseanists, we want to return the favour and we hope these low fares will inspire the people of Asean to discover more about the region we call home.”

AirAsia is proud to be an Asean airline. With operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, AirAsia is the only airline that flies direct to all 10 Asean countries.

AirAsia also offers AirAsia Asean Pass which allows guests to enjoy flights within the region at fixed rates with travel validity up to 60 days.

* All-in one-way fare inclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.