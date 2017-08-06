AirAsia’s CreateCamp Opens Search for Online Storytellers

AirAsia is looking for young aspiring individuals with creative talents and skills in videography and photography to be part of the airline’s first-ever social media reality search called #AirAsiaCreateCamp.



AirAsia Philippines CEO Captain Dexter Comendador said, “I believe we are the first in the Philippines to launch a social media reality contest where participants will undergo rigid bootcamps across four destinations in the country to learn about travel, photography, and videography.”

“CreateCamp aims to develop and empower young Filipino talents by providing mentorship programs, technical know-how, and support.”

The CreateCamp search is open to any individual of Filipino nationality, 18 to 25 years old, and residing in the Philippines. Participants are required to submit a 60-seconder video as official entry.

For more information please visit, www.airasiacreatecamp.com. Deadline for submission is on August 17.

Participants will be narrowed down to five finalists after the initial judging period based on creativity, originality, and quality of storytelling.

The five finalists will travel to Bohol, Palawan, Tacloban, and the Cordillera region and shall undergo series of workshops over a month long period as part of the second phase of the competition. Their final entries will be up for public voting.

The grand winner will receive over 1 million pesos worth of prizes composed of AirAsia Philippines flights, Apple Macbook Pro 13, Sonny camera, fully sponsored three days two-night stay at Amorita Resorts in Bohol, and will become an official member of the AirAsia Storytellers community.

Keep updated with AirAsia’s CreateCamp search via #AirAsiaCreateCamp and #CreateCamp or get the latest updates through this link: https://www.facebook.com/airasiaph/videos/1550347058358499/