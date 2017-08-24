Alcoy Residents Receive Free Medical Services

As a way of supporting the Provincial Health Office (PHO) blood collection drive, Governor Hilario P. Davide III braved the needle as he led blood donors during Capitol’s medical mission last Friday in Alcoy town, southern Cebu.

The program was incorporated in the medical mission to draw donors in a bid by the PHO to ensure adequate blood supply for patients of the province-run hospitals.

PHO aims to establish blood centers at the four provincial hospitals aside from upgrading these hospitals into Level 2 facilities.

These hospitals are located in the cities of Carcar, Danao, Bogo and in the town of Balamban.

During the medical mission, more than 1,000 residents of the town received free medical, dental and optical services from the provincial government.

Davide and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said health remains the provincial government’s top priority and that they will continue to allocate more funds for the PHO to improve health care services and programs.

“Nasayod kita nga ang atong mga kabus nga kaigsuonan dili dali maka adto sa ospital haron magpacheckup tungod sa galastohan maong kami na mismo ang mianhi dinhi haron paghatod og libreng serbisyo,” Davide said.

Services rendered by Capitol included medical consultation, blood pressure checkup and laboratory test for cholesterol and blood sugar. Residents of the town’s eight barangays also received medicines and vitamins as well as eye glasses.

While the medical mission was ongoing, rice porridge was served by the staff of the vice governor.

Apart from the medical services, residents also availed of free haircut.

For her part, Magpale assured that the medical mission won’t be the last for Alcoy as the program is a year-round activity.

Mayor Michael Angelo Sestoso thanked the provincial government for attending the health needs of his town.

“Ang atong lungsod walay government hospital, ug ang pinakaduol mao ang district hospital sa Argao, maong nagkinahanglan gyud kita niining medical mission,” he said.

Margarita Niefel, 84, also extended her gratitude to the provincial government for holding the activity since she could now save the money she set aside to buy medicines.

Also present during the activity was 2nd district Board Member Tata Salvador.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Central Command sent a medical team to provide assistance to the provincial government.

