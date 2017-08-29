Avian Influenza-Affected Poultry Owners, Workers Receive Financial Aid

Poultry owners and workers whose farms were affected by the outbreak of Avian Influenza (AI) were given grants and financial assistance by the Department of Agriculture (DA) yesterday (August 28).

President Rodrigo Duterte led the giving of indemnity checks to poultry farm owners, assisted by DA Secretary Manny Piñol.

Recipients included Manuel Ortiz from the town of San Isidro in Nueva Ecija who was granted Php5,516,000.

Also granted indemnity checks were Mary Grace Castro and Magdalena Nabung from Jaen, Nueva Ecija.

Castro was given a check worth Php209,250 while Nabung was handed over a check worth Php149,000.

Relative to the Survival and Recovery Loaning Program for farmers and fisher folks, the President likewise handed over to several beneficiaries the loan package worth Php25,000.

Grantees were poultry owners Gertrudes Romero, Eryl Santos, Augusto Sambile, Jesus Sambile, and Robert Tiangco.

Meanwhile, farm workers who received the same loan package were Frederic Romero, Mars Flores, Albert Sambile, and JP Dante.

“The grants and loans were part of the efforts of the national government to mitigate the problem caused by the AI outbreak, and to assist the affected poultry owners and workers,” Piñol said. (CLJD/JRAA-PIA 3)