Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Recognizes Partner Stakeholders in Region 7

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) held an Awards Ceremony and Appreciation Lunch to recognize the 2017 BSP stakeholders in Region 7 at the Banking Hall, BSP Cebu Regional Office.

“We can look forward with confidence knowing our shared vision have anchored us in times of change,” BSP Cebu Regional Office Director Leonides Sumbi said in her welcome remarks.

One of the awardees is the Philippine Information Agency Cebu Information Center (PIA Cebu) which received the Outstanding Regional Partner Award in the Demonetization of the New Design Series.

The other awardees in Central Visayas are the following:

1. National Economic and Development Authority – Outstanding Partner for the Report on Regional Economic Developments in Region 7

2. Department of Education – Mandaue District (Outstanding Regional Partner in Implementing BSP Advocacy on the Conduct of Public Information Campaigns)

3. Department of Social Welfare and Development – Provincial Office of Negros Oriental (Outstanding Regional Partner in Implementing BSP Advocacy on the Conduct of Public Information Campaigns)

4. Dakay Construction and Development Corporation – Business Expectations Survey: Outstanding Respondent Among Large and Medium Firms in Region VII

5. Cebu Industrial Park Developers Inc. – Business Expectations Survey: Outstanding Respondent among Small Firms in Region VII

6 Lee Super Plaza (Dynamic Development Corp.) – Outstanding Regional Partner in Coin Recirculation

7. 96.7 Bai Radyo DYEM FM/Negros Chronicle (Outstanding Regional Partner in Demonetization of the New Design Series)

8. Fil Products Service Television Inc. (Outstanding Regional Partner in Clean Note Policy)

The “Dynamic Balance, Philippine Eagle” trophy that was awarded to each stakeholder is a sculpture crafted by multi-awarded visual artist Ferdinand Cacnio.

The stakeholders’ awards in Region 7 is the seventh in a series of 12 regional events by BSP this year.

There are 146 BSP Stakeholders awardees across the country.

Central Visayas’ economy grew by 8.8 percent in 2016, shared Department of Economic Statistics Director Rosabel Guererro.

“This regional growth was made possible by the performance of the industrial sector and services sector,” Monetary Board Member Valentin Araneta said during his keynote address.

Now on its 14th year, the annual event was celebrated with the theme: “Transforming Shared Visions Into Dynamic Partnerships.” (jsme/PIA-7-Cebu/asv)