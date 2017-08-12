Book Hotels and Resorts with Travelbook.ph and Earn Mabuhay Miles

Travelbook.ph, the leading online travel agency (OTA) in the Philippines, ties up with Mabuhay Miles of Philippine Airlines, the leading frequent flyer program in the country.

Starting August 2017, every 100 pesos spent on hotel and resort bookings through Travelbook.ph will earn you four (4) Mabuhay Miles.

To earn Mabuhay Miles, simply book through the website and input your Mabuhay Miles ID number in the booking details. The miles you will earn will be credited within 14 days after check-out.

“Our partnership with Mabuhay Miles roots with the common passion in providing our customers with the best travel experience possible. That’s why we believe that this partnership with them [Mabuhay Miles] will give a more rewarding experience for our customers in the long run,” said Mr. Takumi Nakazawa, General Manager of Travelbook.ph

Start booking with Travelbook.ph to earn extra miles now!