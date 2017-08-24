BPO Tops Job Vacancy List at PhilJobNet – DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that business process outsourcing (BPO) was listed on the Top 20 Job Vacancies at PhilJobNet, an internet-based job applicant matching portal.

According to the Bureau of Local Employment of DOLE, the BPO service posted a total of 8,588 vacant jobs wherein more than half or 4,487 vacant positions are for call center agents.

Other jobs posted online are Staff Nurse with 545 vacant positions; Specialized Nurse – 400; Line Installer – 400; Customer Service Assistant – 321; Food Server – 300; Cashier – 281; Waitress – 250; Sales Clerk – 215; and Stall Salesperson with 200 vacant jobs listed.

Other vacant positions include Private Housekeeper with 170; Building Construction Engineer with 140; Accounting Staff – 133; Bagger – 120; Financial/Accounts Specialists with 111; Domestic Helper – 110; Food Attendant – 105; Sales Manager with 100; Secondary Technical Education Teacher – 100; and Building Caretaker with 100 vacant jobs listed.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III encouraged the public to use the services of PhilJobNet.

Meanwhile, some 2,014 accredited employers recently registered or listed their vacant jobs at PhilJobNet while a total of 30,936 were registered as job seekers

PhilJobNet is an internet-based job and applicant matching system which aims to fast track job seekers search for jobs and employers search for manpower.

For more information, visit PhilJobNet website.