Bulawanong Pagtulun-an

Life is better when you are happy, but life is best when other people are happy because of you! Be an inspiration, give peace, share your smile.

Never ignore a person who loves you, cares for you, and misses you, because one day, you might wake up and realize, you lost the moon while counting the stars.

I can’t brag about my love for God because I fail Him daily. But I can brag about His love for me because it never fails.

Maturity doesn’t come with age; it comes with acceptance of responsibility.

Don’t regret knowing the people who came into your life. Good people give you happiness. Bad ones give you experience. The worst ones give you lessons and the best people give you memories.

The best thing to give to your enemy is forgiveness; to an opponent, mercy; to a friend, compassion; to your children, a good example; to yourself, respect.

Friendship is not about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life, said, “I’m here for you,” and proved it.

Sometimes, not saying anything is the best answer. You see, silence can never be misquoted.

Never be ashamed of the scars that life has left you with. A scar means the hurt is over, the wound is closed, you endured the pain and God has healed you.

Dear God, if I hurt others, give me the strength to apologize. If people hurt me, give me the strength to forgive.

