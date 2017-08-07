Call for Entries: Inked: Short Video Competition

The National Youth Commission (NYC) invites young filmmakers aged 18 to 30 years to submit entries to INKED: Short Video Competition, one of the exciting activities lined up to entice young people to participate in the electoral process.

This video competition is a significant part of a nationwide voters’ education campaign that is jointly implemented by the NYC and the Commission on Elections.

Deadline for submission of entries is on 01 September 2017.

RULES:

1. The competition is open to film enthusiasts/directors of ages 18 to 30 years old.

2. The advertisement must have special focus on youth under any or all of the following topics:

• Importance of voters registration / how or where to register

• Importance of voting / how and where to vote

• The value of participating in elections

3. The entries must have a total minimum running time of thirty (30) seconds and maximum of one (1) minute including credits.

4. Participants may use their preferred style of video: live action, animation, stop motion, Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI), etc.

5. Each director may submit a maximum of three (3) entries only. Entries in excess of the maximum shall be disqualified. Submitted entries must be the final version. Submission of edited/improved version shall not be considered.

6. Music used in any entry must be original, licensed or public domain.

7. Participants may use either Filipino or English language. Use of foul or indecent word/s shall be ground for disqualification.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

1. Duly accomplished entry form (download the entry form here: https://goo.gl/CgkDbS)

2. Entry’s complete and final cut, in mp4 high definition format (minimum of 720p)

3. Director’s valid ID (Government ID; School ID; Company ID or any valid ID)

HOW TO APPLY:

• Email your entries to inked.ph@gmail.com with subject heading: Entry for INKED Short Video Competition.

• For large files, upload your entries on Vimeo or Google Drive. Provide a direct link and a corresponding password if needed.

• Please make sure that your entries are downloadable.

• Submit all requirements in one email per entry.

• Deadline for submission of entries is on 01 September 2017, 10 PM.

SELECTION OF FINALISTS:

1. Three (3) entries will be chosen as Winners and will be announced in September. Each will receive fifteen thousand Pesos (P15,000) cash prize.

2. Three (3) consolation prize winners will receive a cash prize worth five thousand Pesos (P5,000) each.

3. NYC, upon payment of the cash prize awards, shall have complete and sole ownership of the winning ads (including the consolation prize winners) to be utilized at its discretion.

INQUIRIES:

Please send all queries to inked.ph@gmail.com with subject heading “Query: INKED Short Video Competition”. (NYC)