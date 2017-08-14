Capitol Highlights Youths’ Zest in ‘Fiesta sa Kabataan’

To showcase Sugboanon youths’ zestful energy, the Cebu Provincial Government launched its first-ever ‘Fiesta sa Kabataan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo’ last Sunday, August 6 in celebration of Cebu’s 448th founding anniversary.

The event featured four gigantic outdoor and playground-themed inflatables placed in different areas in the Capitol ground.

Approximately over 300 kids attended the feast for kids along with their parents and guardians.

Also present were kids’ all-time favorite Jollibee and his Jollitown friends that started off the day’s kiddie program with a dance showdown.

The provincial government is optimistic that this activity will be supported by the Sugbuanons, along with other activities, as a program mainly for the youth.

It also hopes to make next anniversary celebrations be more festive specially enjoyed by all including Cebuano youths.

Despite the scorching sun, the kids enjoyed the prepared parlor games, egg hunt, ‘Bring Me’ challenges and other activities where they were given different toys and prizes.

The kids enjoyed various snacks such as Jollibee’s chocolate pies, Danido waffles, popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream, as well as the free photo booths, face-painting, and balloon-twisting booths.

They also had fun meeting and photo-taking with some of their favorite cartoon characters, superheroes and Disney princesses as over twenty famous Cebu cosplayers joined the event.

A magic and bubble show concluded the kiddie program.

The program was spearheaded by the Provincial Administrator’s Office (PAD) and funded by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

Organized and facilitated by PAD-Human Resource Management Office, other Capital departments also supported as the medical, security, and logistics team. (HRMO)

