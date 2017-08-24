Capitol, HLA to Improve Business Continuity

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Humanitarian Leadership Academy (HLA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that aims to merge resources in developing means for business continuity of the Capitol in times of crisis by introducing “Kaya” at the Capitol Social Hall.

“Kaya” is a global online learning platform easily accessible on the internet that aims to train next generation of humanitarian leaders and responders, especially those located in vulnerable crisis-affected countries and communities.

This is in line with the six key development agenda of Governor Hilario P. Davide III.

In his speech read by the provincial administrator, Atty. Mark Tolentino, he noted that Business Continuity Management (BCM) and Business Continuity Planning (BCP) are not only for profit-oriented businesses but also for Capitol employees and service-oriented organizations.

“Series of calamities have visited our country and tested our resilience from typhoons, landslides, floods, earthquakes, El Niño and La Niña, most of which hit the Visayas region, Cebu in particular,” he said.

Business Continuity is defined as the capability of the organization to continue delivery of products or services at acceptable pre-defined levels following a disruptive incident.

HLA is a global learning initiative set up to facilitate partnerships and collaborative opportunities to enable people to prepare for and respond to crisis in their own countries.

cebu.gov.ph