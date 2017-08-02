Capitol Readies Employees on Disaster Rapid Damage Assessment

About 49 Capitol employees attended the four-day Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) Orientation and Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis Training conducted by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 7 at Mezzo Hotel from July 25 to 28, 2017.

This training aimed to form a group of disaster-ready staff that can be deployed anytime and anywhere in times of natural and human-induced disasters.

They will be assigned to conduct damage assessment and need analysis before giving the necessary response.

The selected employees were from the Provincial General Services Office, Provincial Health Office, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Provincial Engineering Office, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Provincial Planning and Development, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Provincial Agriculturist Office, Provincial Veterinary Office and the Provincial Information Office.

Participants were introduced to the concept of RDANA, its operations, mobilization, methodologies and preparations for RDANA Deployment.

And as their final test, they were engaged in a mock RDANA deployment where they applied all their acquired skills and knowledge.

According to OCD 7 Assistant Director Engr. Ver Neil B. Balaba, OCD 7 sees the need to train more RDANA team in every province under them as mandated and the team will be called upon when the need arises.

He added that in case a calamity hits the province, an Emergency Operation Center will be set up. When an RDANA will be needed, each member will have their function according to their field of work.

Retired OCD Chief Director Adriano Fuego and Director Angel Gaviola, former Regional Director of region 6, 7, 8 and 12 facilitated the event.

