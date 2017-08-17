Capitol Unveils New Hospital Building in Pinamungajan

Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III graced the inauguration ceremony of a new building in the district hospital of Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu on Tuesday, August 15.

The P12-million building will house the emergency room, out-patient department, administrative office, dental clinic as well as laboratory rooms for x-ray, radiology and ultrasound.

“With this new building, I hope that you will be inspired to work harder to give the best services to our constituents not only in Pinamungajan but also to those who come from neighboring towns,” Davide said.

The governor reiterated anew his administration’s six-key development agenda in which health is on top of the list.

“We are now preparing the budget for next year…atong padak-an gihapon ang allocation sa Provincial Health Office. Our priority is health and we should endeavor to give the best services to our constituents,” he said.

To unburden travel woes of patients who seek medical treatment in Cebu City, Davide said the provincial government has been doing renovations and improvements to the four provincial hospitals to upgrade them into Level 2 facilities.

These hospitals are located in the cities of Carcar, Danao and Bogo and in town of Balamban.

Under a Level 2 category, a hospital should have departmentalized clinical services such as operational respiratory unit, general intensive care unit, high-risk-pregnancy unit, neonatal intensive care unit, tertiary clinical laboratory, blood station, and a second-level x-ray with mobile unit.

Moreover, Pinamungajan Vice Mayor Honeylette Yapha-Lingad echoed the governor’s sentiment of having a better medical facility that is closer to the people.

“Daghang mga tao dinhi sa Pinamungajan nga adunay problema sa panglawas nga modangop diha sa atong district hospital. Ug tungod kay duol ra ang pasilidad, sayon ra gyud sa atong gobyerno ang pagserbisyo sa atong katawhan,” Yapha-Lingad said.

She thanked Davide for making health programs a priority of his administration and for responding to the needs of the town’s medical facility.

“Let us work hand in hand so we can ease the burden of our people not just here in Pinamungajan but also in the whole province of Cebu. Let us show to the people that the government is here for the people,” she said.

Aside from the new edifice, Davide also led the ribbon-cutting rites of the hospital’s Tuberculosis-Directly Observed Treatment, Short Course and Animal Bite Centers.

Also present during the inauguration were Dr. Rene Catan, head of the Provincial Health Office; Dr. Shiela Paciol, head of PHO’s public health division; Dr. Feleus Bascon, Pinamungajan chief of hospital; and representatives of DOH 7.

The new medical building was built through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) and Cebu Province.

