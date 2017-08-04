Capitol’s 1st Organic Agriculture Summit Highlights Sustainable Food Security

Capitol conducted its first summit on organic agriculture Tuesday, August 1, one of the streamlined activities for the month-long celebration of Cebu’s 448th founding anniversary.

The summit tackled the importance of organic farming and its impact on farmers and consumers.

In his speech, Governor Hilario P. Davide III said that he believes Cebu province will achieve sustainable food security through unity in line with this year’s founding anniversary theme, “Hiniusang Paningkamot, Kalambuan Karon ug sa Umaabot.”

“Padayon kita sa atong pagtinabangay sa pagkab-ot sa atong tinguha nga kalambuan sa matag Sugbuanon, pinaagi sa pag-uban sa atong pagpanguwang,” he said.

“The Cebu provincial government has been giving away organic fertilizers and feeds and has been conducting organic farming trainings,” he added.

Recently, a techno-demo farm was launched in the City of Naga, where organic farming practices are being observed.

Republic Act 10068, better known as the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010, encourages the implementation of organic agricultural programs urging farmers to shift away from using harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

Meanwhile, Dr. Albert Jo, one of the resource speakers and President of the Negros Island Certification Board for Organic Agriculture, emphasized the importance of a farmer’s work in ensuring nation’s food security.

“Hindi n’yo dapat isipin na kayo ay farmer lang. Nakasalalay sa iyong kamay ang buhay ng tao,” Jo said.

He also gave useful insights on organic produce and the dangers of consuming food with genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

According to Jo, a bacteria known as Bacillus thuringiensis thrive in food with GMOs. Studies show that when consumed at certain levels, this type of bacteria may have negative effects to the human body.

“Sa bawat kain niyo ng pagkaing may GMO, napupunta ‘yan sa inyong tiyan hanggang dumami ng dumami. Pag tungtong mo ng 35, pwede na itong magresulta sa kanser,” he added.

The event was organized by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist attended by various agriculture officers from Cebu’s local government units.

