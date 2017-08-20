CARMUDI Launches Road Safety Program in Cebu

Global Online Car Platform Carmudi has officially launched its CSR initiative, which aims to uplift and educate young drivers on road safety.

Held at Cebu Doctors’ University in Mandaue, Cebu, the Carmudi Academy for Road Safety (CARS) program is designed to create awareness and help students (particularly in Universities and Colleges) elevate their basic understanding of road safety.

During the event, Kris Lim, Head of PR and Marketing of Carmudi Philippines said that the CARS program is focused on three basic aspects, which every students need to have-right knowledge, right skills and right attitude.

Lim shared insights about the stunning figures of road accidents in the country. He explained that there’s a huge number of the motoring public (composed of drivers, pedestrians and commuters) lack the basic understanding on road signs, markings, traffic rules and regulations, has seemingly insufficient skills on defensive driving road scenarios, as well as unruly behavior while on the road.

“These three components are very significant on what we will be teaching from the students. This is not a one-time seminar and workshop for schools, we are serious to continue and spread road safety awareness,” said Lim.

According to him, while waiting for the pending proposal to include road safety education as curriculum in schools and universities, they have started the program to provide a refresher course and additional knowledge to their target areas to beef up drivers at an early age.

Last 2014, Representatives from the Lower Congress filed house Bill 4160 (of Representatives Rufus and Maximo Rodriguez) to include road safety curriculum at the elementary and secondary learning institutions. On the other hand, Senate has received a similar proposal (Senate Bill 1231 filed by Senator Grace Poe) in November 2016.

Further, the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP)—a constant partner of Carmudi Philippines in their road safety efforts—took part in the inauguration of the CARS program.

Through AAP Advocacies Manager Cynthia Reyes, the national auto club provided the participants an overview of the Republic Act 4136—also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code—and showed scenarios which yield to road crashes.

Reyes said that they are looking forward to future collaborations with Carmudi, who has shared their commitment in making roads safer.

“The AAP is truly honored to have been invited to Carmudi’s Academy for Road Safety. We are happy with the partnership that we have established with Carmudi who has been continuously making efforts to teach the public about traffic discipline and road safety. We hope to continue this proactive collaboration with Carmudi as we share a firm commitment to safer roads throughout the country,” Reyes said.

Carmudi forged partnership with AAP, that also led to assisting the club in the reproduction of copies of the RA 4136, which was also given to the participants.

Aside from AAP, Carmudi Philippines also invited Cebu Road Heroes (CRH) as road safety partner to present the latest road crash scenarios that is happening in their area.

Prior to CARS, Carmudi Philippines has been advocating road safety efforts in the country. Late last year, Carmudi made their debut CSR program in Taguig, successfully made in partnership with Turbo Zone. The event was concluded with hundreds of students in attendance.

Meanwhile, Carmudi Philippines Chief Operating Officer Cholo Syquia expressed optimism on their current efforts, saying that they are looking forward to safer roads sooner than they expect.

“We hope that this is a good start and will continue to have a longing effect, not just to the students but to everyone that they will interact with,” Syquia noted.