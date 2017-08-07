CCCI Welcomes New Members with Bato

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its General Membership Meeting and Induction of New Members last July 28 at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Joining in the evening gathering were the members of the board, representatives from new member companies, CCCI members and the media.

Normally organized at regular intervals within a year, CCCI’s General Membership Meeting has gathered its members to update and optimize awareness on the Chamber’s milestone of accomplishments for the year 2017.

CCCI President Melanie C. Ng. presented her President’s Report, which has given emphasis more on the chamber’s initiatives that are relevant to the members and the business community; the undertakings with the government to improve competitiveness, sustainability and prosperity of business; to help business go to the next level and the effective and efficient delivery of chamber services to its members with shared values, vision, passion and collaboration.

CCCI invited Philippine National Police Chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa as the guest of honor and speaker of the meeting.

The PNP chief asked Cebu-based business owners to do their share in supporting the government’s fight against illegal drugs and crimes that besets the peace and order situation in the country.

“While the PNP is relentless in the campaign to bring the criminals to justice, we also ask you to help us through your active cooperation,” said Dela Rosa.

He further assured the security and safety of the Cebu’s business community with the police efforts.

CCCI Past President Jose T. Ng, CCCI inducted 53 new members adding up to its current 790 members.