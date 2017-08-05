Cebu History Focus of Capitol’s 1st Quiz Bowl

In celebration of Cebu Province’s 448th founding anniversary, the Provincial Capitol held its first Capitol Quiz Bowl initiated by Governor Hilario P. Davide III.

Dubbed as Suhito sa Sugbuanong Sugilanon, the three-member group contestants from various cluster offices showed their knowledge in Cebu’s history in the four-round game facilitated by Provincial Tourism Officer Boboi Costas.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale actively supported the event and her staff that comprised Team Legislators.

Team Executives, consisted of members Diane Higida-Patricio, Sunshine Gelbolingo, and Joanna Lañojan from the Office of the Provincial Governor, emerged at the top spot.

Team Legislators came in second place followed by Team Service Planners in third place.

Not expecting anything due to crammed review the night before, Lañojan expressed their team’s overwhelming delight when they were declared as winners.

“We were overwhelmed to make it to Top 3. Imagine how much we rejoiced when we made it to First Place, the Champion. Thank you Lord. Wala jud mi nag-expect kay mga banggiitan ug hanas ang among mga kontra sa laing clusters,” read her Facebook post.

Team Executives won a cash prize of P2,000, Team Legislators took home P1,500 while Team Service Planners got P1,000.

Other participating groups, Financiers, Agrimeds, and Builders, each received the consolation prize of P800. All cash prizes were courtesy of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Cebu Chapter.

cebu.gov.ph