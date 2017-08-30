Cebu PNC Approves its 3-year NAP

After years of inactivity, the Cebu Provincial Nutrition Council (CPNC) finally approved its first ever Three-year Nutrition Action Plan (NAP) for 2017-2020 on 16 August 2017 during its first council meeting held at the Governor’s Conference Room.

Said NAP mapped out the province’ nutrition objectives and identified interventions that will be implemented to address the province’s malnutrition problems. The 3 Year Provincial Nutrition Action Plan contained efforts to be done by the different member agencies in contributing undernutrition reduction and ultimately to nutrition improvement in the province of Cebu.

Also discussed during the meeting were: updates on the Early Childhood Care and Development – First 1000 Days (ECCD-F1K) implementation, highlights of the Nutrition Month 2017 celebration and the 2017 BNS Summit.

The meeting was presided by CPNC Co-Chair and Vice-Governor Agnes A. Magpale. CPNC Vice-Chair Christopher R. Baricuatro was also in attendance along with Provincial Nutrition Action Officer (PNAO) and Provincial Health Office II (PHO), Dr. Rene C. Catan. Mr. Danilo K. Rodas of Provincial Budget Office also attended the meeting. The rest of the member agencies were stood in for by representatives namely: Ms. Mardonia C. Lauron (PPDO), Mr. Victor V. Geralde (OPAG), Ms. Mary Ann M. Gabona (PVO), Ms. Gerlou Tibon (DILG Cebu Province), Ms. Liahona T. Llesol (PIO), Ms. Minerva M. Perales (DepEd Cebu Province), and Mr. Retz Pol O. Pacalioga, F1K Provincial Nutrition Coordinator was also there to provide technical assistance. //DFB

nnc.gov.ph