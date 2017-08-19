Cebu welcomes Shell Bike Fair 2017

Motorcycle riders in the Philippines continue to grow in number every year. According to the Industry Government Online, Cebu City alone has 439,885 registered bikers, making it the largest motorcycle community in the Visayas region. The two-wheeled vehicle has truly become a common and essential mode of transportation for Filipinos around country.

To thank bikers for their unceasing support and to emphasize its commitment to the growing motorcycle community, the global fuel giant gears up for its annual Shell Bike Fair 2017 with a series of exciting events across the country. Made possible by Shell Advance Motorcycle Oils and the newly launched Shell V-Power fuels, the aim is to delight drivers, enthusiasts, and bike club members alike. The two brands are any bikers’ reliable companion on the road: Shell Advance allows for a smoother ride by protecting the engine from wear and maintaining clean pistons, while the new and improved Shell V-Power is designed to deliver both performance and efficiency. These offerings are borne out of Shell’s groundbreaking technology in developing smarter products and concept lubricants which are designed to give motorists convenience and efficiency while on the road.

Shell Bike Fair 2017 Cebu Leg

Known as the Queen City of the South, Cebu has become one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Home to a number of beautiful beaches and historical sites such as the Magellan’s Cross, Fort San Pedro, and Santo Niño Basilica, this colorful city attracts all kinds of motorists. It comes as no surprise why Pilipinas Shell chose this city for its third leg of the Shell Bike Fair 2017 series.

The festivities took place at the SM Seaside Skyhall, Cebu, where guests enjoyed powerful performances by local bands, Max Collins, Andrea Torres, and Parokya ni Edgar. Several motorcycle clubs received special prizes and 3 lucky winners brought home brand new bikes: a Yamaha Aerox, Suzuki Raider, and Honda CBR 150.

Partners on the road

A frontrunner in promoting smarter mobility, Shell aims to be the trusted partner of every Filipino motorist in their everyday journeys. With their bikes filled with Shell Advance motor oil, riders have the confidence to face different challenges, from rough terrains and pollution, to traffic and harsh weather conditions. Shell Advance’s PurePlus/ Active Cleansing Technology’s formulation provides the benefits of horsepower, superior wear, high temperature protection, piston cleaning, and better fuel economy.

Shell’s world-class lubricants go hand-in-hand with their most advanced Shell V-Power fuels, now with DYNAFLEX Technology. Shell V-Power Gasoline has a new breakthrough formulation that targets dirt and helps remove up to 80% of performance robbing deposits on key fuel system components.

“For over 100 years, Pilipinas Shell’s products and services have evolved to meet the current needs of Filipino motorists. We want our customers to know that Shell is every Pinoy motorists‘ partner as they face challenges on the road. Shell has evolved into more than just a gas station; it is a pit stop that fuels both you and your motorcycles,” says Anthony Lawrence Yam, Pilipinas Shell Vice President for Retail. Shell is a global leader in power and energy, and is working to meet the increasing energy demand and supply challenges by delivering smarter products and cleaner energy. The company’s advocacy for energy efficiency has inspired programs for motorists that promote driver education and smarter use of energy.

Don’t miss out on the last leg of the Shell Bike Fair 2017 in Metro Manila this September 30, 2017. For more information, visit the website.