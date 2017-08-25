Central Visayas Bet Among Top 5 in Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya National Search

The Catubig family of Barangay Bogo, Maria, Siquijor made it to the top five finalists for the 2017 Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya National Search.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII received the information after the deliberation of the judges during the desk validation held at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

The family will compete with other four families from region 6, 4-A, 11 and NIR.

The judges have started conducting the field validation which includes home visitation and interview with the family, their neighbors, Pantawid Pamilya co-beneficiaries, local officials and other people in the community.

The announcement and awarding of winners will be done during the National Family Week observance from September 24 to 30.

Mr. Paulino and Mrs. Rosemarie Catubig have eight children.

They have taught their children on different household chores and backyard gardening. In fact, performing household chores are the most cherished bonding moments of the family.

The couple is also active in community activities as they performed various roles whether church-related or socio-civic activities.

As Pantawid Pamilya partner-beneficiary, the family is compliant with all the program’s conditionalities like attending monthly Family Development Session (FDS), children (aged 6-14) receiving deworming pills twice a year, children (aged 0-5) regularly have preventive health check-ups and vaccines, children (aged 3-18) are enrolled in school and had maintained an attendance of at least 85% of class days every month.

“Ang dili nko makalimtan sa FDS kay ang topic mahitungod sa pagpalambo sa pamilya (Strengthening the family is my most unforgettable topic in the Family Development Session (FDS),” said Rosemarie.

According to her, she learned from that particular topic the value of respect and open communication within the family besides providing the basic needs of the family.

For Paulino and Rosemarie, the difficulties that they have experienced are just tests from God.

“Kung pasudlon nato ang Ginoo sa atong kasing-kasing, malipayon ug malinawon ang pamilya (If we let God enter our heart, there is peace and harmony in the family),” quoted Rosemarie.

The search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya aims to recognize exemplary family beneficiaries and showcase their stories of hope and resilience.