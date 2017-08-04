Chinese Company Eyes 300 Megawatt Power Plant in Cebu

Top officials of China’s top power-producing company presented to Cebu Governor Hilario P. Davide III its intention to build a 200 to 300 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Cebu.

Yuwu Lee and Ruan Lin of China Energy Engineering Group (CEEG) discussed with Davide the company’s track record in international power and infrastructure industries with a capacity to build a power plant bigger than Kepco in Naga City, Cebu.

CEEG, in its corporate profile, is among the world’s largest comprehensive solutions providers for the power industry.

They are engaged in business segments of survey, design and consultancy, construction and contracting, equipment manufacturing, civil explosives and cement production, investment and other businesses.

Lin, CEEG vice president, said the company is still at the initial stage and have yet to discuss the details of the proposal.

He added that more information will be disclosed once they gathered the data of the energy situation and power needs of Cebu.

He said they are also looking for a favorable location for the power plant.

“We are exploring the possibility to develop a coal-fired power plant (here in Cebu) with a total capacity of 200 to 300 megawatt depending on the technical design,” said Lin.

Davide welcomed the executives as he expects the group to submit a more detailed proposal for the power generator that could help mitigate the energy crisis in Cebu.

CEEG’s international power projects include Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (1×300MW) Project Phase I in Pakistan and the EREN SC Coal-fired Power Plant (2×600MW) Project in Turkey.

In 2015, CEEG’s revenue reportedly reached RMB123,232.8 million.

cebu.gov.ph