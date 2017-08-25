Crafting New Hopes, DTI Way of Helping IDPs

The conflict in Marawi City has brought 359,680 individuals displaced, currently staying in home-based communities and evacuation centers. Without livelihood and source of income, these internally displaced persons (IDPs) depend from the relief operations provided by the government and non-government agencies and sectors.

However, the government, through the Task Force Bangon Marawi has been initiating programs for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City and its people.

Particularly, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) looks out for the livelihood programs that will benefit the IDPs, crafting a new hope in their hearts.

Staying in Sta. Elena evacuation center for three months, Noronisah Panggaga Gambao, 33 years old, thought that she would forever be dependent on the relief goods provided by the government and other sectors just to survive.

“Wala po akong ginagawa. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako dahil dumating ang DTI dito at nakasali kami sa dressmaking,” said Noronisah, who owns a dressmaking shop in Marawi City.

[I am not engaged with any job. This is why I am very thankful because DTI visited here which gave me an opportunity to become part of dressmaking project.]

Owing the skills from her grandmother, Imah Lindangan of Danaingud Marantao has learned tailoring since she was eight years old. After knowing about the dressmaking project, she did not hesitate to join.

She was also grateful for being one of the 20 beneficiaries of the dressmaking and malong production by the DTI and the Provincial Technology and Livelihood Development Center (PTLDC) of Lanao del Sur.

Tailoring courage, earning profit

The DTI, through its Negosyo Center, markets the malong for P200 while the dress is sold from P382 to P535. Thirty percent of the earning are given to the beneficiaries while the remaining 70% will be used for their next dressmaking and malong production. P15 is also given to every malong sewed while P100 for every dress.

In the span of four days, the beneficiaries have produced 275 malong and 20 dresses. The products are currently displayed at Kahimunan Trade Fair in SM CDO Downtown Premier, Cagayan de Oro City and at LDS GO Negosyo Center in Camague, Iligan City.

“Yung pera galing sa malong, napapambili ko ng gatas at diaper ng anak ko,” said Salamonah Balang.

[I used the money I earned from sewing, to buy a milk and diapers for my child.]

Similarly Aslimah Tawacal, who has 9 kids, shared that she also uses the money she earned to buy her child’s needs.

“Masaya na kami kahit konti lang may pambili na kami ng gatas at diaper. Nagamit ko rin yung pera para pambayad sa mga project sa school ng anak ko,” said Aslimah.

[We are already happy with the money I earned, at least I can buy a milk and diaper from it. I also have used the money to help my child with her project.]

From threads of struggles to bucket of hopes

After attending a burial of a relative, Memeng Dianal of Tampilong did not expect that firefights will welcome them.

She recalled how they were able to escape along with her six kids and husband, by riding in just one tricycle. Thinking that the conflict will end after three days, her family only managed to carry few food and few clothes.

However, despite of these struggles, Memeng still hopes that the conflict will end; that they will get back to a new and peaceful Marawi.

“Kapit lang po, at saka manalangin kay Allah. Kasi pag mawalan tayo ng pag asa, paano yung mga anak natin, mawawalan din sila ng pag-asa. Konting tiis lang. Mawawala rin ito, may katapusan ito,” Memeng says to her fellow IDPs.

[Just hold on and pray to Allah. If we will lose hope, our children will also lose hope. Just be patient. This [struggle and conflict] has an ending.

Imah also reminds her children to focus in their studies despite of what happened.

“Kasi kahit ganito ang nangyari, huwag dapat kayo mawalan ng pag asa”, Imah reminding her children.

[Although this conflict happened, you should not lose hope.] (LEAntonio-PIA ILIGAN/LDN)