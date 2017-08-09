Customs Exec Tagged in Bribery on P6.4-B Shabu Shipment Resigns

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Imports Assessment Service Director Milo Maestrecampo resigned from his post on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the bureau’s officials who are allegedly involved in corruption during a recent House inquiry on the PHP6.4 billion shabu shipment from China which entered Philippine soil.

“In order to fight for my honor and integrity and in the name of delicadeza, I hereby tender my resignation and submit to investigations in order to clear my name,” Maestrecampo said in his resignation letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte.

He added that although his name was eventually cleared by Customs broker Mark Taguba, his name has already been dragged on the issue.

“It was too late because his earlier mention of my name was already captured by the media,” Maestrecampo said.

But, Taguba admitted that neither he knew Mastrecampo nor he gave him “payola”.

Lawmakers are conducting an inquiry on the questionable release of the illegal drugs which were seized in a private warehouse in Valenzuela last May.