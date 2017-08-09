CV’s Nutrition Best to be Lauded

Besting other local government units in Central Visayas in nutrition performance and proving that they are more than just tourist spots, the Municipality of Carmen in Bohol and the City of Lapu-Lapu, will grab the headline during the 2017 Grand Nutrition Awards to be held at the Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City on 11 August 2017.

Said LGUs have garnered the highest scores in their respective categories earning them Green Banners for Outstanding Municipality and City in the Region, respectively. This is based on the 2017 Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation (MELLPI) results conducted by the Regional Nutrition Evaluation Team.

Held back-to-back with the 13th Regional Nutrition Action Officers’ Congress and the National Pabasa sa Nutrisyon Awards, this year’s Grand Nutrition Awards (GNA) will be staged by the National Nutrition Council Region VII with the Regional Nutrition Committee (RNC) in collaboration with the Nutrition Center of the Philippines to give recognition to local government units and Barangay Nutrition Scholars, for their exemplary performance for improved nutrition in their respective areas.

Also to be recognized this year are the cities of Bais (Negros Oriental) and Naga (Cebu) for their Best Nutrition Projects/Practice for “Ulirang Ina sa City of Naga” and “Munting Gulayan Alay sa Kalusugan ng Kabataan,” respectively. The RNC is also set to award the 2016 Regional Outstanding Barangay Nutrition Scholars award to Ms. Nemesia L. Lanit of Brgy. Poblacion1 of Tagbilaran City. She bested seven other finalists for the much-coveted ROBS trophy.

For the barangay level, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City will get the highest acclaim as 2016 Outstanding Barangay in the Region besting the other 156 barangays evaluated for the crown.

Presidential Adviser of the Visayas Region, U/Sec Michael Lloyd L. Dino and National Nutrition Council Deputy Executive Director Dr. Azucena M. Dayanghirang are set to grace the affair.