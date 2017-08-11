Dance Sport Champions Parcon, Jamili to Compete in Malaysia

Dance sport champions Gerald Jamili and Cherry Clarice Parcon are scheduled to compete in the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) Open in Johor, Malaysia on August 26.

The pair is coming off a successful stint at the Hanoi Open Dance Sport Championships where they won the gold medal in the Adult-Latin category over 22 entries from Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Malaysia and host Vietnam.

Latin discipline covers Cha-Cha-Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive. “It is our first time to join the Hanoi Open and we are happy to win,” said the 29-year-old Parcon in an interview on Thursday.

“The competition in Hanoi is part of our preparation for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in September,” added Parcon, who hails from Isabela, Negros Occidental. Jamili, 35, is from Bacolod City.

“Before the competition, we work on some techniques and choreography enhancements which we are eager to try and evaluate after the competition,” she further said.

Parcon and Jamili have been dancing together for seven years. They won one gold and one bronze in the 2013 AIMAG held in Incheon, South Korea.

“We started dancing together in July 2010. We joined national ranking tournaments from 2010-2011 and the following year, we started competing in Asia. We also joined tournaments in Europe from 2015 to 2016,” Parcon said.

A total of 62 countries are expected to see action in the 2017 AIMAG will be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from September 19 to 27.