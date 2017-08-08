DAR Launches Farm Business School in Marinduque

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the local government of Torrijos recently opened a Farm Business School (FBS) in Barangay Sibuyao, Torrijos to empower the farmers in this community.

Senior Agrarian Reform Program Officer Estela Laylay, lead facilitator of the project, said FBS would run up to 25 sessions and in between the sessions will be field on-site application.

FBS aims to teach the participants different farming methods, create market linkages and increase their capability in farm business management to boost their income.

Aside from farmers, enrolees were composed of members of Samahang Pangkabuhayan Farmers Association (SPFA), barangay officials and even senior high school students of Sibuyao National High School.

Municipal Administrator Michael Velasco, representing the Municipal Mayor Lorna Velasco, said studying under FBS would help farmers develop their skill in agriculture entrepreneurship. “The office of the Mayor is open and ready to extend help and support to DAR in empowering our farmers,” he said.

The outpouring support of the Sibuyao Barangay officials under the leadership of Barangay Chairman Angelito Laylay was best manifested when Laylay openly announced that the seeds to be used in the farms under the project will be provided free by the barangay.

OIC-Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Isagani Placido, elated by the support of all the involved stakeholders and students’ interest in FBS, said that Barangay Sibuyao is fortunate enough to be the first barangay in Marinduque to have this DAR project.

“I challenge you (the enrolees) to complete the 25 sessions, apply those learnings to your farms, be successful and become the model to other barangays,” Placido said.

Highlights of the activity is the signing of memorandum of agreement and pledge of commitment between DAR, MLGU-Torrijos, BLGU-Sibuyao SPFA and all the stakeholders. (DAR / A. Bunag)