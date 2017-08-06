DFA Opens Application for Accreditation of Travel and Recruitment Agencies

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the DFA-Office of Consular Affairs is now accepting applications for Accreditation of Travel and Recruitment Agencies offering passport services for the period of September 2017 to August 2018.

According to DFA, applications for both first-time applicants and those agencies applying for the renewal of their existing accreditation will be accepted until 30 September 2017.

Interested applicants must submit complete applications on or before the said deadline. The DFA also reminded that all applications should only be submitted through a courier addressed to the Passport Director’s Office, DFA Office of Consular Affairs, ASEANA Business Park Macapagal Blvd., corner Bradco Ave. Parañaque City.

Acknowledgement receipt of the documents submitted will be advised through email.

Application forms and list of requirements may be downloaded at www.dfa.gov.ph.