DOH, NNC: Gov’t is Prepared in case of Natural, Man-Made Calamity

The National Nutrition Commission (NNC) and the Department of Health of Central Visayas (DOH-7) ensured the public that the government is prepared in case a man-made or a natural calamity will arise.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco of the DOH-7 and Dr. Parolita Mission, NNC coordinator guaranteed that the local government of Central Visayas has done extreme efforts in capacitating the residents not just for disaster consciousness but as well as resilience.

During the weekly media forum of the Association of Government Information Officers (AGIO-7), Blanco said that since the inauguration of the National Resilience Month in July, DOH has been active in the shift from making the public aware to gearing them towards resistance in times of calamities.

To capacitate all individuals is the focus of the DOH while to attain resiliency, DOH has done promotional and advocacy activities to make sure that local government units, down to the barangay level employ health emergency management plans.

The DOH has also conducted and inspected fire and earthquake drills to ensure that proper execution of emergency operations are done.

According to Blanco, apart from rescue preparedness of the DOH, they are also ready to send mobilized teams that specialize on mental health and Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP), a team that deals with reproductive health and in handling gender sensitive issues.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mission stressed that nutrition should not be compromised in times of calamities.

According to her, it is important to make sure that clean and safe food and shelter are provided to those who are victims of calamities. Mission highlights that NNC gives more attention to more vulnerable places and people who are more at risk, like infants (aged 0-2 years), pregnant and lactating women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The NNC has also coordinated with evacuation camp managers of the LGUs in Central Visayas to ensure a mother-baby friendly area. Mission also added that they have required evacuation centers to set up community kitchens to ensure that healthy and nutritious food is given to evacuees.

Mission said the lessons from past calamities made the country readier. But on top of that, through constant trainings and reminders of key concepts during emergencies, government personnel are well equipped to respond in case of emergency situations, Mission added. (fcr/Carmel Loise Matus/PIA7)