DOH, PopCom-13 Set to Hold Family Planning Confab in Cebu City

Date Posted: August 23, 2017 | By PIA

The Department of Health (DOH), Commission on Population (PopCom) and the Forum for Family Planning and Development, Incorporated (Forum) are jointly organizing the 2nd National Family Planning Conference on November 8-9, 2017 at Waterfront Hotel, Cebu City.

According to PopCom Caraga regional director Alexander Makinano, the said conference is aimed to provide a platform for national and local government units, development partners, private sector, youth, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, academe and civil society organizations to share their good practices in Family Planning programs demand generation and service delivery, and to share new options, researches, and latest innovations in Family Planning technology.

“This is also intended to know the progress of Executive Order No. 12 (Attaining and Sustaining ‘Zero Unmet Need for Modern Family Planning’ Through the Strict Implementation of Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Law), and to recommend viable actions to advance Family Planning in the country,” underlined Makinano.

It was also learned that the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Caraga thru regional director Abner Caga, is invited to speak on “Engaging Local Media in Promoting Family Planning and Reproductive Health” during the said activity.

Said event is anchored on the theme “Delivering the Promise: Family Planning on the Ground. (JPG/PIA-Caraga)

