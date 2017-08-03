DOH Urges PNP to Strictly Enforce Smoking Ban

The Department of Health (DOH) appealed to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Smoke-Free Task Force for their full cooperation in the enforcement of the smoking ban in the country.

Hoping to reduce cardiovascular diseases, especially tuberculosis by 2022 with the help of Executive Order 26 or the smoking ban, DOH-7 officials made this appeal on Wednesday during the Kapihan sa PIA forum.

The law, which took effect last July 23, prohibits the selling or distribution of tobacco products in public places and within 100 meters from schools and public playgrounds.

The DOH, however, said they have been receiving numerous calls from concerned citizens complaining that E.O. 26 has not been strictly implemented in their communities and neighborhood.

“We need their (PNP) cooperation, we can’t do this alone,” said DOH-7 Health Education and Promotion officer Ligaya Moneva, who noted that only the Cebu city government has been actively apprehending violators of the smoking ban in public places.

Smoking is allowed only in Designated Smoking Areas (DSA) but it must also comply with certain specifications.

“We are not telling them not to smoke. They have the right to do so, but they need to do it in the designated areas,” said Moneva.

The penalty for smoking in prohibited areas and violation of DSA standards is PHP500 for the first offense, PHP1,000 on the second, and PHP5,000 but not more than PHP10,000 for the third offense.

For those selling tobacco products within 100 meters from schools, the penalty is cancellation or revocation of their business permits and licenses to operate.

“Letting minors buy cigarettes would kindle their curiosity and would lead them to indulge in smoking,” said Moneva. (LBG/USJR intern Ador Menchavez/PNA)