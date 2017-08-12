Doing God’s Job

What’s this world coming to

We hear somebody say

Those words are getting famous

We hear them everyday

But if you’ll just take a moment

To look around, you’ll see

It’s not the world that’s changing

It’s folks like you and me

There’s people in the white house

That wants to change this land

But ONLY if it fits their needs

And not their fellowman

But of all the things through this world

That saddens me most to hear

Is all the big new clinics

That’s spread both far and near

Where they can take a little life

Before it’s ever born

No looking back,no second thought

No one to ever mourn

Another precious life is gone

It never had the chance

To look upon its mother’s face

She had no backward glance

So many churches of today

Their doors flung open wide

But look around and you will see

That GOD is left outside

Some have gotten so corrupt

That Angels fear to trod

And it’s all because we think that we

Can do the job for God

The moral of this story

Has a meaning sad but true

And we’re all guilty of these things

Including ME and YOU

It’s people that messed up this world

And it started way back when

We thought that we was smart enough

To do God’s job for Him.

